DSEU to shut admissions today, 1st list by Aug-Sept

New Delhi: Admissions to the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DESU) will close on August 17 for the first academic session, the Delhi government announced in a statement.

The Skill varsity opened the admission process to 15 full-time diploma courses like, Fashion Design, Tool and Dye Making, Architecture, Mechanical Engineering, and many more for which admissions will be offered on the basis of merit through a Common Entrance Test, which is scheduled for August 28, 2021.

Vice Chancellor of DSEU, Prof. Neharika Vohra said that the university will release the merit list for Diploma courses in the first week of September, 2021 while the merit list for admission to degree courses will be released sooner—by end of August.

She further added, "The candidates will fill their preferences for Diploma and Degree courses from September 4 to September 7."