DSEU to offer diploma in software prog to 100 women, trans women

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will now offer Advanced Diploma in Software Programming to 100 women and trans women.



The collaboration with Navgurukul Foundation for Social Welfare has been set up for a residential program in Software Programming for women and trans women from underprivileged communities, the government announced on Tuesday while adding that the selection will be through an exam that the aspirants will have to take. The skills gained during the course can be leveraged by the candidates to obtain jobs through the placement opportunities made available by the NGO with the course expected to be launched by December 2021. The programme aims to encourage hands-on learning for women and trans women who are interested in Software Programming.

The DSEU signed the agreement with the non-profit organisation, which runs residential courses for students from low income and marginalised communities in Software Engineering, and will now offer a 20-month long Advanced Diploma in Software Programming.

Women and trans women across the city between the age group of 17-30 are eligible to apply for the Diploma Programme. The residential program will be focused on equipping the 100 women and trans women with a hands-on learning experience in software development and coding.

"Formal and informal systems have their advantages and DSEU would like to merge the two with the best of both worlds. With this program, we hope to transform individual lives as well as those of their communities," Vice-Chancellor of DSEU Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra said.

"We refrain from monitoring and assessing the students in a rigid environment and support industry-relevant learning, which a student may follow at their own pace. They can be job-ready in a tenure as short as 4 months or as long as 20 months, based on the student's learning capability," Co-Founder of Navgurukul Abhishek Gupta said. The students will be able to pace their learning and also earn university credits which they can use later if they wish to return to earn a degree, the Delhi government said in a student.