DSEU starts first residential prog in software programming

New Delhi: Working towards making skilling aspirational, accessible, and inclusive for women and transwomen, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) launched the first residential program in software programming. The program was inaugurated by Atishi, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education and MLA from Kalkaji Constituency. To be run in collaboration with NavGurul, the fully-funded residential course is a 20-month advanced diploma course in Software Programming.

Speaking on the occasion Atishi said, "We are in the 21st century surrounded by technology where google answers all our questions in mere seconds and yet we are to spend 14 years in the formal education system. Those 14 years tell us what you can and cannot study. With this program in coding and programming, the effort is to challenge these notions by encouraging students with strong logic to pursue a career in a tech world."

She further added, "More importantly, this program is challenging the patriarchal gender norms for education by offering the program only to girls and trans women. This is our chance to take this hands-on learning opportunity and make this program aspirational for more girls with similar interests."