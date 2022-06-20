DSEU signs MoU with SAP to develop youth skilling ecosystem

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has collaborated with German multinational software corporation SAP, a leading software company in order to develop the youth skilling ecosystem through course and curriculum development in areas of emerging technologies.



Through this initiative, skill university will focus on broadening the reach for its short-term programmes through the linkage to 'Code Unnati' — the flagship CSR initiative of SAP with the objective of imparting future skills and workforce readiness among the students.

Further, SAP shall enable deserving and meritorious students the opportunities of internship. The overarching objective is to build career pathways for youth.

"This is an exciting union that we have formed with SAP. We, at the university place great value on experiential learning and, this tie-up with SAP shall be great support for our students to engage with the experts to learn the technological and managerial systems to create systems that help build and grow an organisation in any domain.

"We look forward to this partnership as our students connect with SAP's Start-up Studio to explore the development of entrepreneurial landscape," said Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, DSEU.

Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement said, "SAP's partnership with DSEU is an effort in this direction to empower India's youth with the future skills required to catalyze the next decade of growth and innovation to help the world run better and improve

people's lives."

"At SAP, building partnerships and collaboration has helped us in our endeavor to create a positive influence on the economy, workforce, and communities that we work with. Through our partnership with the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we look forward to supporting a continuous improvement of people's lives," Dr Lovneesh Chanana, Vice President (Government Affairs), SAP Asia Pacific and Japan said.

Starting this academic year, a six month training programme will be hosted at six DSEU colleges with a curriculum designed for Computer Science, IT, Electronics, Electrical, B.C.A. and M.C.A students. Students will be provided certification from DSEU and SAP upon completion of the course.