DSEU: Many who chose diploma after school now reaping benefits

New Delhi: The Delhi government in a bid to boost students to take up courses that will likely land them a job right after a diploma course shared success stories of their alumni students.



Students who instead of waiting for their class X and XII (CBSE) board went ahead and enrolled in diploma courses rather than appear for competitive exams are now reaping the benefit of it.

Even after class X students can decide to study a subject of their choice and get ready to enter the world of work which is possible as they can join diploma courses in various fields such as interior design, garment technology, printing, electronics, civil, and many more.

"There are many employers who look for well-trained youth for entry-level jobs. Diplomas are often offered within polytechnics," the Delhi government said in a statement.

There were 10 government polytechnics in the Capital which were merged under the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) for more opportunities and 15 different diplomas are being offered at these institutes under the University.

A student of Kasturba Polytechnic for Women, now known as DSEU Pitampura Campus, Depali, has completed her Diploma course in Computer Engineering. Right after graduation, she worked part-time in Kasturba Polytechnic for Women for three years as a Technical Assistant after which she was appointed as a Senior Technical Assistant at DRDO in 2015.

While narrating her story Depali said that the entrance syllabus was mostly covered during the diploma course and having a strong hold on the theoretical as well as practical aspects, makes the entire application process easy.

The three-year course under DSEU opens up opportunities in both public and private sector organisations like DRDO, DMRC (as a junior engineer) and various MNCs, the Delhi government said.

"Pursuing a diploma after Class 10 will give you the added advantage that you will have relevant skills and will be ready to join the market after 3 years. Moreover, if the student wants to, they can always pursue higher education," the Delhi government added.

A student from GB Pant Polytechnic College, Okhla which is now known as DSEU Okhla: I Campus, Ashok Kumar completed his Diploma in Electrical Engineering there. After completing the diploma course, Ashok also completed his B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and at present, is working in a PSU — Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited as a Scientific Assistant.

He expressed that the growth in his career was due to the knowledge he gained during the three-year diploma course wherein he learned interpersonal skills as well, which helped him in his first job.