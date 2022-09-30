DSEU hosts 1st Industry Day

New Delhi: In a bid to bring industry collaborations to the University, the DSEU hosted the First Industry Day.



The University has partnered with over 70 companies in the last 2 years, ensuring each program is industry-linked and designed in collaboration with experts from industry and academia.

"If we as a University keep teaching with just books and do not prepare our students for the real world, and if the industry keeps complaining about lack of talent and trained workforce then both academia and industry need to accept responsibility and see how we can work together," Vice Chancellor of DSEU, Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra said.

The event was organised at the India International Center with participation from over 100 industry leaders including 80 organisations like JLL, Maruzti Suzuki, HDFC, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of Baroda, Macmillan, and Metropolis.

"It is the responsibility of the University to ensure that students are being taught what is relevant to the 21st century. I cannot think of a better way than providing them

with the opportunity to

engage with industry leaders and learn as per their needs," Vohra added.

The event started with a panel discussion on Future of Skilling — Engagement of Industry and Academia.