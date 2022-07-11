DSEU: First batch of students receives over 400 fee-waiver, scholarships

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has been successful in delivering more than 400 fee-waiver and scholarships to students of the very first batch in campus, registrar Ashwani Kansal said on Sunday. The university has also accomplished the task of taking on board over 60 industry partners to support the experiential learning, internships and placement opportunities for the students and in all ways possible to make a barrier free learning environment for our students, said Prof. Dr. Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, DSEU.



The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University offering 40+ programs across Diploma and Degree for the Academic Year 2022-2023, has also announced a special scheme for women candidates at the university this year. The university has successfully completed the first year for the students of the inaugural batch and the management believes that the feedback and response from the students has been a contributing factor for this success throughout the year.

Prof. Dr. Niharika said, "Our Data Analytics program is designed for students to learn the latest technologies. When some of the students raised their concern of not having the laptop to access these softwares, The university has provided over 15 students of Data Analytics program second-hand refurbished and repaired laptops to assist them in the learning process. These are mostly first generation learners and thereby it becomes even more essential for us to ensure their education is not restricted due to lack of resources."

The university has a dedicated team to assist the students to avail fee-waivers and scholarships. Regular interactive sessions of students with their campus director and the leadership team at the university have been scheduled in the last year to review the ongoing academic year.