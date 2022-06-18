DSEU begins admissions for 2022-23 academic yr

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has started the admissions to undergraduate and diploma programs for the second academic year 2022-2023.



The varsity has opened admissions for 15 Full-Time Diploma programmes, 2 Part-time Diploma programmes and 16 Undergraduate programmes (except B.Tech.) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the B.Tech. programmes and 5 Postgraduate programmes. Amongst the 16 Undergraduate programmes, the University has added 4 new flagship programmes — B. Library Sciences, B. Optometry, B.Sc. Hospital Management, BBA Automotive Retail Management.

"A total of 7,373 seats are being offered in this admission cycle, including 4,960 for diploma and 2,265 undergraduate programmes and 148 postgraduate programmes", said DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra.

The programs are being offered on 19 campuses across Delhi, which includes 3 new campuses — Dr. H.J. Bhabha DSEU Mayur Vihar Campus, Sir C.V. Raman DSEU Dheerpur Campus and Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences DSEU Okhla-II Campus.

The DSEU said it will follow a fully online admission process for this cycle. To ensure access for all interested candidates, an online and offline help desk has been set up by the university.