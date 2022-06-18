DSEU begins admissions for 2022-23 academic yr
New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has started the admissions to undergraduate and diploma programs for the second academic year 2022-2023.
The varsity has opened admissions for 15 Full-Time Diploma programmes, 2 Part-time Diploma programmes and 16 Undergraduate programmes (except B.Tech.) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the B.Tech. programmes and 5 Postgraduate programmes. Amongst the 16 Undergraduate programmes, the University has added 4 new flagship programmes — B. Library Sciences, B. Optometry, B.Sc. Hospital Management, BBA Automotive Retail Management.
"A total of 7,373 seats are being offered in this admission cycle, including 4,960 for diploma and 2,265 undergraduate programmes and 148 postgraduate programmes", said DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra.
The programs are being offered on 19 campuses across Delhi, which includes 3 new campuses — Dr. H.J. Bhabha DSEU Mayur Vihar Campus, Sir C.V. Raman DSEU Dheerpur Campus and Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences DSEU Okhla-II Campus.
The DSEU said it will follow a fully online admission process for this cycle. To ensure access for all interested candidates, an online and offline help desk has been set up by the university.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt reconstitutes panel to examine rep of officials17 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
'Why action was taken only against actor Ketaki Chitale?'17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
HC says right to vote not absolute, rejects pleas by Nawab, Deshmukh17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
Youth fury over 'Agnipath' singes nation17 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Army, Navy, Air Force to kickstart initial recruitment process by next ...17 Jun 2022 7:59 PM GMT