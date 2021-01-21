Dry ration has reached nearly 85% beneficiaries, finds DCPCR survey

new delhi: Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) conducted a rapid response survey to examine the status of distribution of dry ration from anganwadis to the entitled beneficiaries. The survey established that nearly 85 per cent of the beneficiaries have received their nutritional supplements.



According to child rights body, the survey was conducted in 12 areas of Delhi involving a random sample of 1,267 beneficiaries from areas like Aman Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Rohini, Shakurpur, Okhla and Patparganj, Bhati Mines, Babarpur, Nazafgarh, Burari, Shiv Vihar and Seemapuri.

"The survey established that nearly 85 per cent of the beneficiaries have received their nutritional supplements. This is an increase from 44 per cent distribution status in May 2020 when the lockdown had disrupted all services and life," Anurag Kundu, chairperson, DCPCR said. Areas like Shiv Vihar reflect 98 per cent successful distribution of the nutrition.

Chairperson, DCPCR further said, "Monitoring and tracking are the pillars of ensuring that the beneficiaries of a scheme get equitable access to their entitled aids. The survey conducted by the commission is a case in point, showcasing that with meticulous tracking absolute implementation of schemes can be achieved even in a short period."

When the distribution channels were disrupted in May 2020, the average distribution rate was found to be 44 per cent. However, after over six months of rigorous tracking, a strengthened success rate of 85 per cent THR distribution was observed in December 2020.

Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam said, " There department is determined to achieve the objective of eradicating malnutrition from Delhi and it is the collective responsibility of all the stakeholders, whose efforts are indispensable in realising the Delhi government's goal of malnutrition-free Delhi."

Recent reports showed the successful distribution of nutritional supplements being as high as 98% in the Shiv Vihar area.