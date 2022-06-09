Dry days declared for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Rajinder Nagar by-election, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that liquor vends in the constituency will remain shut from 5 pm on June 21 till the time polling concludes on June 23.
An order issued by the Excise Department said a dry day' will also be observed on June 26 when the votes will be counted.
The AAP has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak while the BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the bypoll. The Congress has fielded its former municipal councillor Prem Lata. The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently. Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.
Chadha (33), had quit as Delhi MLA a couple of months ago and taken
oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament in May.
