Drunk teenager rams into PV, kills HC, injures another

new delhi: A constable was killed and another injured after a speeding car driven by an inebriated man rammed into their patrolling vehicle (PV) in North Delhi in the early hours of Monday. Police have arrested the accused, who is a businessman's son.



The accused was identified as Tushar Gupta, who was studying in Singapore. Due to COVID-19, he returned to his home here. His father has the business of umbrella. "He was going home to his house from his friends home when the incident took place," an official said.

As per police version, the impact of the collision was such that the patrolling vehicle overturned, skid for 10-15 feet and head constable Wazir Singh (50) got stuck inside the vehicle, an officer said. Gupta's Honda City rammed into the patrolling vehicle near Khalsa College around 1.30 am, the officer said. Constable Amit, who was driving the vehicle, rescued Singh and shifted him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Amit sustained injuries and has been discharged from hospital. The doctors said the teenager was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, according to the police. A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act of endangering life) of the IPC have been

registered.