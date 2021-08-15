Drunk SHO suspended for abusing subordinate

New Delhi: The Station House Officer of Vijay Vihar police station in Rohini was suspended on Saturday for abusing a sub-inspector (SI) in an inebriated condition. Police said, at 1 am on Saturday, they received a PCR call made by SI Umesh. "Umesh told us that he was performing emergency duty at the police station when SHO started abusing him in a drunken condition," the official said.

Umesh told police that he will commit suicide if appropriate action was not taken against SHO. After the information was received, ACP Prashant Vihar reached the spot to verify the details. "Before the arrival of ACP, SHO had left the police station without making a general diary entry. Though he took permission for night rest over the telephone at around midnight," the official said.

According to police, public witnesses in the police station informed ACP that SHO was in an inebriated condition and abused the sub-inspector. "ACP called the SHO to return to the police station but he refused to amount to gross insubordination," the official said. Further, on checking, 10 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (Red label) were found in an almirah in the anteroom of the SHO. Police said previously also he was advised about his conduct and performance. "The matter was brought to the notice of senior officers in the morning and SHO has been placed under suspension and directed to report to district lines," the official said.