Drunk cop kills food delivery man in car accident, arrested

New Delhi: A 38-year-old Zomato delivery executive was killed in a road accident after a drunk Delhi Police constable rammed his car into his bike on Saturday evening in the Rohini area of Delhi.



The deceased has been identified as Salil Tripathi, a resident of the Buddh Vihar area of Rohini.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident took place near the D-Mall inside the service road when the in-uniform constable hit the bike of the deceased with his Maruti Brezza (DL 1CAC 7873) coming at a very high speed. His car also hit a parked DTC bus.

Later, Salil was taken to the hospital by the local public where doctors declared him dead. A video of the accident also went viral on social media where the police personnel can be seen sitting in the driver's seat and seems to be under the influence of alcohol.

Salil Tripathi was working with the food delivery app, Zomato for the last few months. He was also working as a manager in a nearby hotel to earn some extra money to feed his family. He lost his father six months ago due to Covid-19.

The accused constable, 48-year-old Jile Singh, residing in the Buddh Vihar police station area, has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence). The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.