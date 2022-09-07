Drugs worth Rs 1,200 crore seized; 2 Afghan nationals held

new delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted a transnational syndicate of drugs cartel and arrested two Afghan nationals with the highest ever recovery of 312.5 kg of methamphetamine and 10 kg purest form of heroin from their possession. They also seized luxury cars and vehicles, the police on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mustafa Stanikzai(23), a resident of Kabul, Afghanistan and Rahimullah Rahimi (44), a resident of Kandahar, Afghanistan. They were currently living in Delhi and Greater Noida, they added. HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said that the police team received various tips regarding a huge consignment of a known drug lord operating from overseas that would be transiting Delhi. Subsequently, on September 3, a specific input was received to the team that two Afghan nationals namely Rahimullah and Mustafa were reaching Delhi and were expected to be carrying some contraband with them.

"Immediately, a police team of Special Cell laid a trap and the two were apprehended near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station, Meethapur Road, Delhi. During the search, 1.360 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of Mustafa. Meanwhile, another 1.040 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of Rahimullah," Special CP Dhaliwal said.

During questioning, the two revealed about a pick-up vehicle that was carrying contraband. The vehicle was intercepted near SDMC toll, Kalindi Kunj and 16 bags containing white crystalline material were recovered. The suspected chemical was checked using the narcotic field testing kit which revealed that nine out of the 16 bags were containing contraband methamphetamine, police said.

The contraband containing bags, bearing markings of silica, weighed around 311.4 kilograms, they said. Rahimi disclosed that more contraband was kept in a car in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. At his instance, 1.09 kg methamphetamine and 5.31 kg heroin, in both solid and liquid form, and 1.7 kg heroin coated dry fruits were recovered from the boot of the car, they said.