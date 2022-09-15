'Drug addict' held for kidnapping 7-year-old girl from East Delhi area

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from near her house in East Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.



The accused, Sachin, is a resident of Jagatpuri and is a "psycho drug addict", they said. He kidnapped the seven years old girl on September 11 in an auto-rickshaw from East Guru Angad Nagar for sexual pleasure, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that around 3 pm, when Constable Rajpal was patrolling on Vikas Marg area, he noticed an auto-rickshaw with a passenger sitting behind with a minor girl, who looked anxious. The police asked the driver to stop and questioned the passenger, she said.

The passenger told police that the girl was a daughter of one of his relatives and he was going to drop her back at her house.

When he asked the girl whether it was true, she said the man was lying and that he was a stranger who had picked her up from near her house after threatening to hurt her father, Chauhan said.

The man on sustained interrogation confessed that he had kidnapped the girl but did not reveal further details, she added.

Sensing that the man could be involved in human trafficking, a special team was constituted to find out details of the kidnapped girl, police said.

Later, the accused revealed that he had kidnapped the child around 1 pm from East Guru Angad Nagar near Radhu Palace, they said.

The girl's father, a peon, was informed that his daughter had been found when he was at a police station to report her missing.