Drone, flag march to maintain peace

New Delhi: Police and paramilitary personnel on Wednesday carried out a flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad area which witnessed large scale violence by protestors demanding scrapping of the amended Citizenship law a day earlier. The law enforcement agency also used the drone to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the area.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern range) Alok Kumar told Millennium Post that the flag march was held in from Seelampur, Usmanpur, Jafarabad, Nand Nagri, Gokulpuri. The police have appealed to people to maintain peace and not to pay attention to rumours. Kumar was leading the flag march along with DCP (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya , additional DCP (northeast) RP Meena and several policemen.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that there was no permission regarding the Tuesday's protest in Seelampur area. Reports were coming that there may be another protest on Thursday. "Section144 has been invoked in the North East district. We will not allow anyone to protest," an officer said.

Meanwhile, drone came to the aid of Delhi Police in maintaining law and order situation. Two youths–Manvir Yadav and Dalip Kumar– were flying the drone after every half-an-hour. Manvir told Millennium Post that the 4K drone can capture images of an area of 500 meters.

"After Tuesday's incident, the police have told us to use drone and if any suspicious activity is captured it should be reported to police immediately," said Manvir. He further said that his bike was damaged by protesters on Tuesday. The Delhi Police also held meetings with local people in the area and urged them to maintain peace and harmony.

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law had torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon. Police had fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hour.