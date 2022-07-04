Driver held for running over man sleeping on footpath

New Delhi: In a hit-and-run case, a 31-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly running his car over a man who was sleeping on the footpath in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Sunday.

Accused Ashok, a Mangolpuri resident, has been arrested, they said, adding that the victim was a vagabond.

The accident occurred on Friday.

A PCR call was received on Friday regarding a fatal accident near the Ramlila Ground in Outer district. When police personnel reached the spot, they found a man lying in a pool of blood after allegedly being hit by a vehicle. His head was crushed, police said.

The victim was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The unidentified body was then sent to the mortuary,

police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the site of the accident was inspected and tyre skid marks were observed. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the crime scene, while a mobile crime team took photographs of the site, the officer added.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.