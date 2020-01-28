Drinking water to be a prominent issue in Okhla

New Delhi: With days to go for polling, the residents of Okhla feel that drinking watre is one of the prominent issues for the Assembly elections. Most of the houses in the locality wake up to the call of water can vendors 'Pani le lo pani' where the cans of water sold for 15-20 rupees.



Some areas of Batla house, Zakir Nagar, Jogabai, Jasola, Okhla Vihar are still waiting for drinking water.

Abul Fazal and Shaheen Bagh are th e worst affected where the residents are still waiting for drinking water.

Shahnaz Fatima, a resident of Okhla Vihar feels that water should be the prominent issue this election. She has to get up early and wait for the water vendors who bring white cans of water on carts.

"Though we have RO in our house but the moment it develops some malfunctioning, it becomes a nightmare as we have to depend of local water vendors for daily supply of drinking water," said Shahnaz.

The worst affected areas are Shaheen Bagh and Abul Fazal, two adjoining areas near the Yamuna banks at Kalindi Kunj which have the major scarcity of drinking water. Both areas are still waiting for drinking water pipelines.

The Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan says the pipelines of water in these two areas in soon to come.

"We are working on it and the work for water pipeline in Abul Fazal and Shaheen Bagh will soon be started," Amanatullah said.

Many locals believe that drinking water has to play a vital role in this election.

