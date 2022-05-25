Drinking water supply in NDMC area reduced by up to 60%: Civic body member writes to CM
new delhi: Alleging that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been deprived of its legitimate share of potable water for last about 15 days and the average supply of water is between 60-70 MLD in place of normal supply of 125 MLD, NDMC officials wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding shortage of water supply in NDMC area from Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal stated that the problem of drinking water in our government, non-government, private residential colonies as well as slums is making life difficult.
He added that the CM had made promises during the elections to provide free water and free electricity but now the citizens are not even getting their legitimate share of potable water. He urged CM to kindly stop treating the NDMC area differently.
He added that the problem of disruption in water supply in Delhi is due to mismanagement, corruption and 50 per cent leakage in pipelines in DJB.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government in a statement said: "These are false allegations. There is a general shortage of water in Delhi because Haryana is not releasing full allocation of water. However, New Delhi constituency is not being deprived of its share. We urge BJP to ask its government in Haryana to release full share of Delhi's water and not to play politics on water."
The Delhi Jal Board had earlier released a statement stating that they are suffering through a water shortage and that the Haryana government is withholding a fair share of water supply meant for the people of Delhi.
