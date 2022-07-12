Dreaded criminal held

New Delhi: The team of Special Cell's Counter Intelligence arrested a dreaded criminal Pawan aka Matru (28), a close associate of Vikramjeet Singh Brar, a key member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate.



Police said on Monday that the arrested criminal had come to Delhi at the direction of his superior Vikram Brar and was supposed to execute a task which would have avenged the killing of gangster Jitender aka Gogi at the hands of the rival syndicate of Kaushal Chaudhary – Lucky Patial.

The arrested person is a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab. Police said that the criminal was groomed by a local criminal Mandeep aka Manna and later, got involved in over 11 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, arms act, car-jacking, firing for gain, etc.

He had been enlarged on bail on August 23, 2021. While in jail, he got associated with fugitive gangster Babbu Maan, presently suspected to be operating from Malaysia.

Maan works closely with another fugitive gangster Vikramjeet Brar, a key associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The arrest was made on Saturday at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate ISBT where a trap was laid and after a brief operation, the suspect was

apprehended.

Subsequently, a case under the provisions of the Arms Act has been registered.