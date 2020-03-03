Dreaded criminal Gogi known for living life kingstyle in cop net

New Delhi: Jitender Mann alias Gogi, one of the topmost gangster of Delhi-NCR, carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested from the posh Mapsko Casabella, the residential society in Sector-82, Gurugram.



The gangster, reportedly, was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head announced by Delhi Police, Rs. 2.5 lakh from Haryana Police while Fajja had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head announced by Delhi Police. Rohit was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his head from Delhi Police and Rs one lakh from Haryana Police.

Mainly active in Alipur and Sonepat area of Haryana, Gogi was known to have an extravagant lifestyle and is also known to live life kingsize.

According to investigators, designer clothes of multiple clothing brands, big vehicles, imported pistols were the prime choices of Gogi.

Mapsko Casabella, the residential society in Sector-82, Gurugram from where he was arrested with his accomplices, the price of 4 BHK apartment is valued at Rs 1.25 crore which is the starting price.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said that along with Gogi, his three associates Kuldeep Mann (28), Rohit alias Moi (27) and Kapil were also arrested.

Six imported pistols of Zigana, Taurus and Star make were recovered. Wanted in over a dozen heinous cases, including an MCOCA case registered by Special Cell to contain the activities of this gang, Gogi-Fajja-Moi were being hotly pursued by every police unit of Delhi and Haryana. "The gang had made several social media accounts where they posted pictures with the weapons. They threaten businessmen in Delhi, Haryana, UP through the pictures," an investigator said.

In 2017, Gogi along with his accomplices had pumped seven bullets into the chest of Harshita Dahiya, a famous Haryanvi singer. Over the last few years, two new faces one of Gogi and other of Sunil alias Tillu made a name for themselves by committing sensational crimes and forming gangs of hoodlums who started encroaching upon the turf being contested by gangsters Rajesh Bawania and Neeraj Bawania.

These two new gangs have clashed on various occasions over dominance, leaving scores of persons, including innocent bystanders, killed in broad daylight murders. Gogi had become synonymous with fear in the districts of Rohini, North West, Outer and Outer-North.

Police said that members of his gang were committing extortion, collecting ransom, protection money and committing car-jackings at impunity. The manner in which they were dealing with existing and potential rivals was enough to send a chill down the spine of any mortal.

Not long ago, on February 19, Gogi and his arrested associates waylaid one Pawan Anchil Thakur, whom they suspected to be supporting Gogi's rivals, in a Hyundai i-20 car and fired 48 rounds, 26 of which hit him, causing instant death.

The team under inspector (special cell) Vikram Dahiya was chasing the accused from a long time and in on February 3, they got input about the presence of accused in the posh society. With the help of SWAT commandoes, the entire B-4 block of the society was cordoned off. This was followed by the police personnel approaching the main door of the Gogi's flat.

"A twenty-minute period of unnerving wait and watch followed during which the criminals surveyed of any possible escape route which they could exploit. At the end of the wait, the occupants opened the door and were soon overpowered and apprehended," police said. Trapped inside their apartment, Gogi had made an apartment in which he claimed that he was surrendering.