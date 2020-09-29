DRDO scientist honey-trapped, kidnapped; 3 held

noida: Three persons including a woman have been arrested by Noida Police for allegedly honey-trapping and kidnapping a DRDO scientist at an OYO hotel in Noida. The scientist who stays at a high-rise society in Sector 77 had allegedly searched about massage parlour services in Noida and came in touch with the accused persons who called him at a desolate location to get services.



Victim's wife Sushma Verma, told police that on Saturday evening her husband had gone out of house in his car and didn't return till late night. "It was around 11 pm when she received call from her husband who informed that he has been kidnapped by some unknown persons and was kept hostage at a hotel room. Later, she received call from another number from a woman who demanded

Rs 10 lakhs as ransom in order to release her husband," said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

The officer further said that the woman immediately informed the police. "Through surveillance system, we traced the location of the mobile phone. A raid was conducted and three persons were intercepted by police in victim's car. Police managed to nab one of the accused who was identified as Deepak, a native of Bhiwani in Haryana, while the other two managed to flee," Singh added.

Upon interrogating the arrested accused, he confessed to have been involved in the crime and told police about the OYO hotel where the victim was kept. "Police raised the hotel situated in Sector 41 and arrested two more persons including a woman," the officer said. According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as gang leader Sunita Gujjar, a resident of Agahpur village in Sector 41, Deepak and Rakesh, both from Bhiwani.