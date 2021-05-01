DRDO hands over 75 O2 cylinders to govt

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over 75 oxygen cylinders to the Delhi government to help it augment oxygen supplies to various hospitals. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the DRDO is arranging oxygen cylinders to address requirements of various hospitals.

"To meet the urgent requirement of oxygen in various parts of the country, the @DRDO_India is arranging big size oxygen cylinders for fulfilling requirements of different hospitals," Singh tweeted. "In this regard, DRDO has handed over 75 Nos. of such Cylinders to the Delhi Government yesterday," he said. Officials said each of the cylinders handed over to the Delhi government can store 10,000 litres of oxygen.

Meanwhile, Swiss multinational cement giant LafargeHolcim, through its Indian subsidiary, is extending its support to the government and citizens by providing

oxygen concentrators and cylinders, as the country fights against the second wave of the pandemic.

Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, the step-down subsidiaries of LafarageHolcim India, are also setting up oxygen generation units at some of its plants and government hospitals to help the needy people, the company said in a statement.

LafarageHolcim India CEO Neeraj Akhoury said, "As India valiantly braces the second wave of the pandemic, Ambuja Cements and ACC, the two operating entities of LafargeHolcim in India, are extending support to the government, employees, communities and citizens in these turbulent and difficult times."

A total of 300 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each, which can generate infinite medical grade oxygen, will be transported to the Delhi government soon, he added.