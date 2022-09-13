Draft order of delimitation of MCD wards: Suggestions, objections can be sent by Oct 3

New Delhi: The State Election Commission (SEC) published the Delimitation Draft order for Municipal Wards in Delhi.The draft has been published on SEC's official website for public suggestions or opposition, citizens will have until 3 October to do so.



The Delimitation Committee headed by SEC Commissioner Vijay Dev was published after receiving approval from the Centre. The draft has reduced the number of wards under the MCD from 272 to 250. The number of wards were set to be reduced after Municipal Corporation of Delhi was reunified in March 2022 as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022.

As per the draft, the constituencies that saw reduction in ward numbers include Burari (6 wards to 5), Badli (5 wards to 4), Wazirpur (4 wards to 3) and Matiala (7 wards to 6), etc. One constituency, however, saw a ward increase; Mustafabad (4 wards to 5). The draft orders available for viewing on SEC's website includes all specifications as well maps indicating boundaries of each ward. The draft also notified that the number of wards reserved for Scheduled Castes has been reduced from 46 to 42. The Delimitation Committee was given a four month period from its date of constitution to complete the exercise of Delimitation and submit a report to the Centre. The committee was formed on July 8. After reviewing any suggestions or objections from the public, the committee will make necessary changes, if any, to the draft, and present it to the centre for approval. After which, the final draft will be published for viewing in the official Gazette. Once this exercise is completed, the SEC can go forward with the decision to hold Municipal Polls in the National Capital. Citizens are welcome to raise any concerns regarding the delimitation process to the SEC through email or at the SEC office.