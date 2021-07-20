Draft MPD 2041: CM in huddle with Jain and other depts

New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting to review the 'Master Plan 2041' proposed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and asked all stakeholders to come up with their objections and suggestions.



Suggestions were related mostly to issues under housing, economy, environment and parking in the review meeting which was attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary, and concerned officers of the Public Works Department, the Delhi Jal Board, the Delhi Transport Corporation, as well the Power, Industries, and Transport departments among other concerned departments.

Construction of multi-level parking be permitted under parks near residential areas to remove cars, bikes from roads and provide ample parking solutions, Jain said in the meeting. To deal with the issue of parking, the government has allowed multi-level car parking under existing parks within the colony or adjoining areas. At such sites, public parks can be reconstructed at top of such structures and the cost of such structures can be subsidised by allowing the construction of indoor sports clubs, community or multipurpose halls for public use at the upper basement or stilt level of such structures.

He also said in order to create maximum public green space, the government has proposed an FAR Regeneration Policy where developers who surrender land for public use are incentivized by offering proportionate FAR under Master Plan 2041.

All utilities land of Delhi Jal Board like WTP, STP, SPS should be allowed to be monetized as it is allowed in case of DMRC, the Delhi government said in a statement.

Among other suggestions some suggestions like allowing the construction of multi-level parking at public parks, implementing an FAR regeneration scheme, monetising Delhi Jal Board's utility land and increasing affordable housing were proposed.

An addition proposed to the Master Plan by the government mentioned that activities like badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, and swimming, should be permissible in all kinds of land use categories to improve public health at large.

"EWS/Affordable Housing up to a carpet area of 50 Sq m may be allowed in all land use categories subject to a minimum plot area of 2,000 Sq.m to increase EWS housing," the PWD minister said.

For affordable rental housing — maximum ground coverage for affordable public rental housing should be increased from 33.33 to 40 percent, the government said in the statement. "Additionally, we propose that dwelling units be increased from 200 to 500," Jain added.

Under the in-situ slum rehabilitation scheme, land use swapping has been allowed. In case of slum rehabilitation requirement, if the developer entity has a different site with different land-use and developer entity uses that different land use site for in situ slum rehabilitation construction, then the developer entity shifts the slum dwellers to this site, and gets the old slum site vacated.