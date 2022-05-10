DPSRU launches two new courses to provide specialised skills to medical science students

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance the skills and knowledge of the medical students the Delhi Government's Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) launched two new job oriented courses that offer super-specialisations in fields like diagnostics and radiology techniques.



The new job oriented courses B.Sc. Biomedical Science and B. Sc. Nursing will offer super-specialisations in the third and fourth years of the course.

While speaking on the matter Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there has been an increase in demand for health care manpower, specialised patient support services and management in the post covid era.

"These courses will provide specialised skills to medical science students and will increase their job prospects for them. DPSRU will customize these courses as per the needs of the time and the syllabus will be dynamic," he said.

The DPSRU has tied up with various city hospitals to ensure maximum field exposure to students doing specialisations in various fields, Vice-chancellor of the University Ramesh K Goyal said. "To provide hands-on experience to students, DPSRU is signing up the MoU with Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri and also some other hospitals in Delhi. University will ensure that each student gets required field exposure while doing their specialisation," he said. It will be a choice based credit system with the provision of multiple exits as per NEP 2020, he added.

The Minister further said that cracks in the healthcare industry were visible due to the pandemic with the lack of expert healthcare professionals who can assist doctors well with specific medical technologies the courses need to be enhanced keeping such demands in mind.

Courses like these will help students gain comprehensive skills and cater to the needs of the industry, he added.

The DPSRU had earlier introduced courses like B. Pharm. (Ayurveda), DMLT, BMLT, BBA (community health), and M.Sc. (Artificial Intelligence in medicine) in 2021-22 to address the requirements of the industry which have received a good response from the students.