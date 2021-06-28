Dowry demands lead 19-year-old pregnant woman to kill herself

New Delhi: A 19-year-old pregnant woman allegedly killed herself after being repeatedly harassed on account of dowry by her 25-year-old husband, here in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, the Delhi Police said.



As per police, her husband, one Sajan Jahan, who used to work as a medical representative at a pharmaceutical company, has been arrested and sent to jail.

The deceased woman has been identified as one Laxmi who was found hanging on June 18 at a rented accommodation where she and her husband resided.

As per police, Laxmi's mother filed a complaint where she stated that her daughter was being constantly harassed over dowry by her husband who used to beat her up regularly.

Laxmi and Sajan married each other in 2020 at Bihar's Ramnagar village.

DCP(Outer district) Parvinder Singh said that Sajan has been booked under sections 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty for dowry) and 304B (dowry death) while the accused has been sent to Tihar jail.