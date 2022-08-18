Double murder: Family friend who borrowed Rs 4 lakh arrested

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the northeast Delhi's Subhash Park double murder case, police said on Wednesday. The accused was a family friend of the victims and borrowed about Rs 4-5 lakh from them, they said.



Two women — bedridden Vimla Devi (70) and her daughter-in-law Dolli Rai (45) — were found murdered with multiple stab wounds at their home in Subhash Park area on Tuesday. According to police, accused Harshit had borrowed about Rs 4-5 lakh from Dolli's son Shashank on interest. When Harshit came under pressure to return the money, he hatched a foolproof plan to murder the two women and rob the house in the absence of Shashank (25) and his brother Sarthak (23), they said.

The two brothers had gone for a holiday trip to Uttarakhand on the night of August 12.

The incident took place on August 13, while the two women were found murdered three days later on August 16 by Shashank and his brother when they returned from the trip, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commission of Police (northeast).

Police said Shashank had assigned the responsibility of taking care of his mother and grandmother to Harshit, but instead he used this opportunity to execute his murder plan.

The accused bought a steel knife from the market and kept it inside his scooty.

The DCP said on the basis of local intelligence, it surfaced that Dolly used to go for morning walk with her pet dog daily. But after scanning CCTV footage, it emerged that she did not go for walk on August 14.