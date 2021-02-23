DoT wireless wing cracks down on illegal signal boosters in city

New Delhi: The wireless monitoring wing of the Department of Telecom has identified 88 illegal mobile signal boosters in the national capital and removed 70 of them in the last three days, a senior official of the department said on Monday.



The Wireless Monitoring Organisation will continue with raids and awareness campaigns till February 24 in other parts of Delhi to bring down illegal devices that deteriorate mobile signals around places where they are

installed.

"We have removed 70 illegal mobile signal boosters in the last three working days and served 18 notices to people from whose premises we could not reach. People are generally not aware that these devices are illegal. People have been very cooperative during the drive," International Monitoring Station Engineer-in-charge Devendra Kumar Rai

told.

The WMO team had removed 48 illegal mobile signal boosters and issued notice to 11 entities in the Connaught Place area on Friday and Saturday.

The drive was conducted in Hauz Khas area where 21 illegal devices were removed and notice was issued to seven entities asking them to surrender the boosters within seven days, Rai said.