Doorstep ration: In HC, Centre for ration shops

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday opposed the Delhi government's Doorstep Delivery of Ration Scheme while submitting before the Delhi High Court that the State cannot mitigate the architecture of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) while implementing it, arguing that fair price shops are an integral part of the Act and that the state must fall into the legislation's architecture.



A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, which heard the matter for several hours, said it will continue hearing Centre's arguments on November 29. The court was hearing a plea by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the Delhi government's scheme for doorstep delivery of ration, Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.

"We have no role in the selection of fair price shop owners. It is not that the system is placed by us and the State is prejudiced. It is chosen by the state government," Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said.

Bhati along with Central government standing counsel Monika Arora further said if the state government wants, it is free to give benefits higher than the NFSA but they cannot mitigate or militate the architecture of the Act.

The Supreme Court had on November 15 refused to entertain the Centre's plea against the Delhi High Court order directing the AAP government not to stop or curtail the supply of foodgrains or flour to fair price shops.

The apex court had said the September 27 order of the high court which was under challenge was an interim order and the matter is listed before the high court on November 22 and therefore it would not like to entertain it.

The Centre had earlier argued that the Delhi government's home delivery of ration scheme is contrary to NFSA and other states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, have different schemes than that of the Delhi government.