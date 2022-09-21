Door-to-door campaign to create awareness on electricity, garbage

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday announced a door-to-door campaign across Delhi with the aim of creating awareness among citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme and BJP-ruled MCD's plan of building 16 new garbage mountains in



the Capital.

The decision to initiate a door-to-door campaign was taken in a meeting of AAP officebearers on Tuesday. Besides MLA Durgesh Pathak, MLA Dilip Pandey and Azadpur Mandi chairman Adil Khan were present in the

meeting.

"We'll reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take advantage of it. AAP volunteers will go door-to-door to help out citizens in registering for the electricity subsidy. People in slums, colonies and underprivileged areas have concerns regarding the process. So today we have called all our office bearers from all over Delhi.

First they will be trained, after that they will make teams and go to each and every house in Delhi and get them registered. People are asking from which number they can register for the scheme. The registration can be done from any number in the family, provided it is on WhatsApp."

In reference to MCD's 16 mountains of garbage plan, Pathak said, "The BJP is going to build 16 new garbage mountains in Delhi. Three-four days ago, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed through a press conference that the MCD and Delhi BJP are going to build 16 new garbage mountains throughout Delhi. There are 5 mandals in

a ward.

A separate mandal-wise duty will be assigned to volunteers every day. All the workers of that ward will go there, wearing AAP caps, and spread the message door

to door."

Adil Khan said, "A few days ago Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that those who want to continue getting electricity subsidy after October will have to opt-in and register for. Together we will inform the people of Delhi about how the registration for the same can be done."