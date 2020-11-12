Don't spill too much to the Press: Top cop to officers

new delhi: Discretion while sharing good work, information on cases related to firearms and juveniles were among the few points discussed during a crime review meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police. Sources said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava directed officers to exercise discretion while sharing good work so that the professional aspects of the investigation are not misused by criminals to skirt the law.



The Commissioner exhorted officers to continue working professionally and to continue earning the trust of the public as a capable organisation. "We should not let complacency set in and must constantly endeavour to raise the bar by bringing out the best in our men," he

said.

Meanwhile, the top cop also talked about steps taken to reform juveniles. He directed DCPs to identify such personnel having aptitude and passion for work related to the reformation of children where they can save kids from falling prey to criminal activities. They should start programmes targeting juveniles for imparting skills and counselling to them.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on topics related to crime situations and the action taken against criminals. DCPs were told to make sincere efforts to trace the source of firearms involved in cases. "Due caution be taken while recommending, granting a license of firearms," the DCPs were

told.

Meanwhile, Special CP (Crime) and Special CP (Special Cell) will formulate an arrangement to coordinate with other states where contraband, firearms and cybercrimes originate, which will help solve cases as well as act as preventive. "Cases related to missing, kidnapped women and children are registered immediately and investigation of such cases should be monitored by DCPs," Shrivastava said, adding that all DCPs will take strict legal action to curb any incidents of gambling in their respective areas.