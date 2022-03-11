'Don't remove unauthorised ramps outside Vasant Vihar'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) not to take further steps in removing unauthorised ramps constructed outside houses in the Vasant Vihar area for the time being.



A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Anup Jairam Bhambhani was informed that the SDMC has started demolishing the ramps since Wednesday in pursuance of a single judge's order which had recently pulled up the municipal corporation for its failure in removing the unauthorised ramps.

The division court was hearing an appeal by Vasant Vihar Residents Welfare Association challenging various orders passed by a single judge in a contempt petition in which it was ordered that concrete ramps built outside houses and guard cabins be demolished without any delay.