Don't pay heed to any rumours: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday appealed to people not to believe in any rumours and said that students should not worry about anything. Mandeep Singh Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police, said that he wants to assure you that action will be taken only against those involved in illegal activity.



"There were lots of rumours about Sunday's protest children should not worry about anything. We have been identifying those people who were involved in the illegal act," said DCP Randhawa. He further said that one of the videos viral on social media shows police personnel setting vehicles on fire, however, it was just a spark and policemen were dousing it immediately with available resources. The bus did not suffer any damage and it was safely removed from the scene.

DCP Central cleared that there was another rumour regarding the casualties. "There was no casualty in the incident and also there was no firing done by Delhi Police," said DCP Central. Police said they are in talks with the university administration and student associations regarding the incident. The Delhi Police is monitoring social media and the action will be taken against rumour mongers. According to sources police is monitoring a few social media accounts allegedly involved in sharing fake news.

On Sunday night, there was a protest by students at PHQ. After talks with their office bearers, the protest ended peacefully, a police officer said.