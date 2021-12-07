Don't panic, says CM; no lockdown in sight, GRAP will kick in, says Jain

New Delhi: As 3 more international travellers —two COVID-19 positive and another suspected case — were admitted on Monday to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital's special facility for Omicron suspects, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Delhiites not to panic and follow Covid-appropriate rules whereas Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there was no possibility of a lockdown in the near future and that if cases do rise, the graded response action plan will kick in.



"There are a total of 26 people — 19 positive cases and 7 suspected cases — in the facility at present. Of the three international travellers who arrived today, two have been found COVID-19 positive. All three are Indians and have come from Dubai, France and the UK," Medical Director Suresh Kumar at LNJP hospital said.

Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday — a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania. He is exhibiting only mild symptoms. The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative for Omicron. Another official said those who have tested negative for Omicron will be kept at the facility till they test negative for COVID-19 twice.

The results for the other Omicron suspects are expected within the next two to three days. Meanwhile, Jain said the Delhi government was closely monitoring the situation and that the strategy was still testing, tracing and isolating international arrivals from Omicron-hit nations.

He said the Delhi government authorities are "testing all people coming from the countries affected by the Omicron variant", and cautioned that this variant is far more transmissible than the Delta variant.

"There is no possibility of lockdown at the moment," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Delhi health department. In the last five months, positivity rate has hovered much below 0.50 per cent and daily cases have stood in the range of 30-60 or so, he told reporters.

According to the graded response system, when the positivity rate will reach 0.50 per cent, then the first level of this system will be implemented, the Delhi health minister said.

The second level will be implemented when we will reach a positivity rate of 1 per cent, and the third level will be implemented at a positivity rate of 2 per cent, and the last stage or the 'red level' will be initiated when the positivity rate reaches 5 per cent, he added.

"But, our efforts should be such that "we don't reach that stage of 0.5 per cent." Jain said, adding that the Centre should stop flights from Omicron-hit countries as soon as possible.

Furthermore, CM Kejriwal said, "Omicron has entered the country and its cases have been found at many places, including Delhi. I want to appeal to the people not to panic and maintain social distancing and use a facemask."

The chief minister, who reviewed the Omicron situation in a meeting last week to take stock of all necessary healthcare facilities, had said the Delhi government has readied 30,000 Covid beds that could be further scaled up to 64,000 on a two-week notice. adding that his government was prepared for another wave if one were to hit the Capital.