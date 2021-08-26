'Don't owe anyone, including cops, an explanation for protesting CAA'

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Rebecca John, on behalf of United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, on Wednesday, argued for his bail before a Delhi court in the riots UAPA case, saying that Khalid like many others like herself and several in the courtroom had attended and participated in the protest against CAA and NRC and that neither Khalid nor anyone else owed an explanation for this to anyone in the country, including the Delhi Police.



In his bail hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, Khalid, through John argued that he was saying it with full responsibility that he did protest against CAA and NRC but that did not make him culpable for the same. "...I'm saying it with full responsibility that Khalid Saifi did protest against CAA, NRC, and as did I and so many people in this room. That does not make him or any of us culpable," John argued.

She further argued that Khalid did not owe any explanation to anyone in this country including the Delhi Police for participating in the protest. John also told the court that two of the three witnesses who testified in the larger conspiracy case were "fabricated" as their statements in the FIR 44/20 of Jagatpuri did not mention the same claims. "If it's not their story in that FIR, I'm entitled to say that it's a fabrication," she told the court.

John also raised doubts on the statements of a third witness who had claimed that he knew Ishrat Jahan and Saifi very well but had changed his name and grown a beard, pretending to be a Muslim so that no one can recognise him.

"Why isn't this character part of FIR 44? A man who himself starts a statement that he knew all of us and still didn't get recognised, as if we all are stupid and he is the one who is bright...witnesses like these must be condemned," the senior advocate argued.

John also told ASJ Rawat that Saifi had every right to protest against a law that he felt was unjust. "I have every right to protest. That in its own is not indicative of any conspiracy," she told the court. The hearing has now been adjourned to September 9, when Joh will continue arguing on the financial records submitted by the Delhi Police as evidence in the case.

The current case in which Khalid is seeking bail is the one registered by the Special Cell, under sections of the UAPA. Given the UAPA sections in this north-east Delhi riots case, this remains the only case in which Khalid remains in jail, including many other co-accused such as Umar Khalid and Ishrat Jahan.