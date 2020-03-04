Don't need clothes now, need dry edible items in relief camp

New Delhi: As one enters Mustafabad which houses the biggest relief camp of riot victims at Eidgah in North East Delhi, many mini-trucks are seen offloading relief material they have collected for the affected families of violence. However, help largely seems unorganised.



With everybody keen to help from NGOs to individuals and groups, they end up bringing too many unwanted items to the camp.

Ashraf Rizvi, who runs an NGO in Zakir Nagar was seen waiting for his turn to offload the stuff he has carried in a van. However, he was disappointed when he was told that the items he has brought are not needed.

"I brought mats and bedsheets. However, I have been told that the camp needs more kitchenware and dry items. I don't know what to do with these goods now," Ashraf said.

Another group 'Who is Hussain' also visited various junctures were the victims of the violence at housed in North East Delhi. At one point, they were told that there is surplus material for at least four days and were asked to take the extra relief material to Mustafabad. The mini-truck was offloaded at Mustafabad then.

"Everybody seems to be rushing here with clothes, We don't want clothes now, we have already stocked good quality new clothes for the riot victims," said Anwar, a relief volunteer at Mustafabad.

The affected families of violence especially Shiv Vihar which was worst hit by rioters have been camping at Eidgaah with waterproof 'Shamiyanas' erected with separate arrangements for men and women.

Haji Yunus, the MLA from Mustafabad under whose supervision the Waqf board relief camps are organised at Eidgah told Millennium Post, "We want edible dry food items for the victims here as we have set a big kitchen to prepare food. We have also set up medical and legal camps inside for the victims,"

Also, many organisations and people are also using crowdfunding for relief work. However, it was advised to verify the authenticity before donating anything.