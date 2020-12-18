Don't misuse IPC Section to arrest unsuspecting buyers of stolen property: DCPs told

New delhi: The Delhi Police have now asked its officials to make sure that they do not use the penal provisions in the Indian Penal Code to wrongfully arrest and implicate innocent buyers of stolen property without bothering to trace the person who actually recieved the stolen



property.

An order copy sent to DCPs by Joint Commissioner of Police read, "It has been seen that lately persons who have been arrested under section 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of IPC are mere innocent buyers who have without the knowledge of the consequences have been duped into buying cheap second-hand mobile phones."

As per the official, "Implicating them in a criminal case is not appropriate. Many poor persons lose their chances of getting any government jobs or even private job owing to their involvement."

According to Joint CP, all station house officers (SHOs) should be directed not to arrest such people under Section 411 of IPC, just to increase the figure of receivers arrested. Instead, they should concentrate on getting real receivers of stolen property, who actually buy them as a commercial interest.

"The SHO should also get any such persons arrested under Section 411 of IPC in the recent past, discharged so that poor innocent persons do not suffer," the order read.

The Delhi Police have so far identified over 500 people who are suspected to be receivers of stolen properties from criminals, of which they have taken action against more than 200 just this year. Earlier in a strict communique to SHOs, the Commissioner of Police had directed all policemen to make sure that they do not misuse Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code to unnecessarily harass members of the public.