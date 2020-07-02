Domestic workers allowed to work under new guidelines in Ggm

Gurugram: With the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram further easing restrictions as part of Unlock 2.0, authorities here have now specified that Residents' Welfare Associations and housing societies should allow the entry of domestic workers with necessary precautions and also urged residents to provide for staying arrangements for these workers at their homes so that they do not have to travel for work, increasing their risk of exposure.



However, the guidelines specify that RWAs should not allow the entry of domestic workers who live in containment zones or large outbreak zones. The MCG also said that precautions should include "mandatory use of face-mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitisation at the entrance gate".

Domestic workers and household workers have faced the major brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown that began in March with many RWAs taking an autocratic stance over whether they should be allowed to resume work in their colonies. In fact, many residents have also often complained of the rigid stance taken by several RWAs in not allowing domestic workers to enter the housing society. The new guidelines will also come as a huge relief for many in the city who work as drivers, gardeners and newspaper vendors.

In addition, walks in common areas of colonies have been restricted to 5 am to 10 pm with a call to implement an odd-even rule based on the house number of residents to avoid crowding in common areas and ensure social distancing. Team games and group activities have not been permitted.

The MCG has also sought assistance from the RWAs for the identification of vulnerable sections like pregnant women, senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and children of age up to 10 and provide them with support to avail essential goods and services.

With a large number of patients receiving treatment under the home isolation, the MCG has also requested the residents to put up 'home isolation' notices on behalf of MCG at residences of positive cases under home isolation and enforcement of the isolation of other family members.

The MCG has also requested the RWA, s to set up the isolation centres for those who find it difficult to be under the home isolation under the given SOPs. According to MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, 18 RWAs have come forward to set up isolation centres in their neighbourhoods.