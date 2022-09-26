Domestic help robs Noida family after putting sleeping pills in soup

Noida: The Noida Police on Monday said they have arrested a domestic help who allegedly robbed his employer family of valuables and cash after serving them sleeping pills mixed in soup.

The accused domestic help, a native of Kathmandu in Nepal, has been arrested, while his friend who helped in the robbery on Sunday is yet to be nabbed, the police said.

Three family members, including a child, were rushed to a hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be out of danger and stable, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajnish Verma said.

Accused Kesar Bahadur Bogati had been working with the family for last four years. The family stays in the Sunworld Vanalika society in Sector 107 under Sector 39 police station limits, he said.

On Sunday evening, the local police were alerted about the incident after which Bogati was held and the robbed items were also recovered. During probe, it came to light that Bogati's friend had come to stay with him in the same apartment around a week ago. On Sunday evening, he made soup for them but added some intoxicating substance which put the family into a slumber, Verma said.

Soon they decamped the apartment with jewellery, cash and other valuables and left it but were noticed by the society's guards after which the police were also informed. All items and cash (Rs 5,100) were recovered, the ACP said.

The domestic help has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 381 (theft by servant of property in possession of master or employer) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and remanded in judicial custody, the police said. mpost