Domestic feud forces driver to crush people with vehicle in Ggm

Gurugram: Following a domestic feud between two groups, a pickup driver tried to crush people with his vehicle inside a hospital near Basai Chowk, Gurugram police said on Sunday.



The accused vehicle driver has been identified as Vikas Joon of Dhankot village in Gurugram. However, he has not been arrested yet.

The entire incident late on Friday night was captured on CCTV camera. The video of the incident later went viral on social media.

In CCTV images, it can be seen Vikas, who was driving a pickup vehicle damaged an ambulance and five bikes that were stationed outside hospital premises. There were also substantial damages done to the medical store. An FIR in this regard was filed on Saturday.

According to Balwan Singh, the director of Shri Balaji Hospital located at Basai Chowk, told the police that on Friday night, two women and two men came to his hospital due to some injuries and he assumed that the cause behind the injuries were fighting between two groups.

"When the injured people were undergoing treatment inside the hospital two of their family members were talking to someone standing outside the hospital. Shortly thereafter, a speeding pickup vehicle driver came and tried to crush the family members of the injured standing outside the hospital but they luckily escaped unhurt and ran inside the hospital to save themselves," Singh told the police.

Police also said Vikas tried to force his vehicle inside the hospital premises about eight times.

"We are reviewing the footages to find any possible lead on the suspect. In the initial stages of investigation, it seems some kind of domestic issues between two groups. A case of negligent driving and other various sections of the IPC were registered against the vehicle driver at Sector-9A police station," said Bijender Singh, station house officer (SHO).