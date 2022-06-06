Doing everything to protect environment in city: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said his government has been working continuously to protect the environment but "there is a need to do more and improve".



He also said that "people from outside are not responsible for the pollution problem in Delhi" and that city residents need to cut down their own share of pollution. Addressing an event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium to mark World Environment Day, Rai said Delhi is the first state to introduce electric buses and has the maximum green cover among all big cities.

"The Delhi government has been working continuously... taking all steps that it can. But there is a need to do more, we can improve," the minister said.

He said since there is a land shortage in Delhi, the AAP government has decided to move toward urban farming.

"We need to make our rooftops and balconies green too. The government has embarked on a mission and will soon impart training to people to help them grow vegetables in their houses," the minister said. Rai mentioned the government has also started a campaign to redevelop over 10,000 parks in the national capital.