DoE gets notice on plea claiming school building unused since 2014

new delhi: The Delhi High Court has now issued notice to the Directorate of Education in the Delhi government, seeking a reply as to why a full-fledged school building was not being utilised and purportedly lying vacant and inoperational since 2014.



The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also sought for the authorities to produce all relevant records pertaining to the school building in IP Extension's Joshi Colony area.

"Petitioner has preferred this petition bringing to the notice of this Court that a full-fledged school developed in Joshi Colony, IP Extension, Delhi is lying in shambles. Petitioner submits that in response to a query raised under RTI, he has been informed that the school building has not been handed over to the Directorate of Education, GNCTD," the court had noted in its order issuing notice to the Delhi government's DoE..

The petition before the Delhi High Court was filed by an NGO, through its president, who said they were filing the plea in the interest of ensuring the welfare of students.

The petitioner submitted that the school building was built in 2011 and was inaugurated in 2014. But they went on to say that since then, the building has been lying vacant and inoperational. It added that the school building was set up with funds from Members of Parliament.

While the Delhi government has told the petitioner through an RTI reply that the school building is yet to be handed over to them, it has now been roped in by the high court to answer for why this school building was not yet being put to use.

The Delhi High Court has asked the relevant authorities in the Delhi government to file the documents sought before the next date of hearing on March 29 — after the Bench returns from Holi vacation.