DoE extends revised promotion policy for 9th & 11th standards

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education on Friday announced extension of the revised 2020-21 promotion policy for the current academic session for students of classes 9 and 11 of private and government schools in view of "exceptional circumstances'' due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Necessary changes have been made keeping in mind the Scheme of Assessment issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the 2021-22 academic year, according to an order issued by Director (Education) Himanshu Gupta.

"In view of the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the revised promotion policy 2020-21 is extended for the academic session 2021-22 also," the order stated.

The department directed all government, government-aided, and recognised unaided (private) schools to comply

with these guidelines.

In case a private school desires to have separate criterion, it can seek prior approval of the Director (Education) before declaration of results, the order stated.

Under the policy, result of students will be calculated for promotion or upgradation to the next higher class on the basis of marks obtained in the mid-term exam (term-1), marks

of annual exam (term-2) and marks of internal assessment, project, practical or all taken together.

The passing criteria will be 33 per cent marks — 33 marks and above out of 100 marks — in each of the five main subjects.

"A maximum of 15 grace marks will be awarded to a student to reach the minimum required 33 per cent of marks in one or any number of subjects only for promotion to the next higher class," it said.