DoE director, IPS officer to interact with Delhi govt school students today

New Delhi: As part of the Delhi government's initiative to assist students of the government-run schools who aspire to crack the UPSC exam, Directorate of Education (DoE) director Udit Prakash Rai along with an IPS officer will be interacting with the students of classes 11 and 12 on Monday to give them insight and advice on how to approach the exams, according to an senior official in the Education Department.



The Education department had launched an initiative in which the students get a chance to interact with civil servants every month and seek guidance. The initiative was launched in December, 2020 and the second session is scheduled for Monday in which Rai is likely to share his experience and strategies when approaching the exams, the official said.

In the first session Rai had interacted with 60 students of classes 9 till 12 and a similar session is scheduled this time as well which will be streamed live on YouTube as well, the official added. "People think that IAS or IPS officers are from different planets as they have cleared a very difficult exam. But, it's not like that. I was a normal student like everyone else… Delhi government schools students are very hardworking and have the potential to excel in civil services exam.

The program has been started to develop students' understanding about the exam," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Education Department is also considering whether to open the doors of more classes in the government schools. "We are considering whether to gradually add more classes or not. As part of the government's 'No detention policy' basis upto class 8 will be promoted either way," another official added.