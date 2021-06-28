Doctors unpaid at LNJP, residents threaten protest

New Delhi: Senior residents at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital have now written to the Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College over non-payment of wages to third year postgraduate residents for the months of May and June.



By an advisory of the National Medical Commission, issued on April 27, all medical colleges were asked to extend the tenure of third-year postgraduate residents by six months, including continuing accommodation and stipend to them. This was aimed to compensate for the postponement of final year examinations of postgraduate courses due to Covid-19, as well as to fulfill the need for healthcare workers as the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.

Despite having "worked hard to minimise the impact of the second wave" and "involved in various clinical activities...even the stress of the examination, as well as uncertainty about their future once the second wave would decline, loomed large over their heads," third-year postgraduate residents have not been compensated for the past two months, the letter stated. Repeated requests to administrative authorities have not yielded any positive results, it added.

Colleagues of Lok Nayak Hospital's third-year postgraduate residents at Lady Hardinge Medical College and University College of Medical Sciences have already received wages for the months in question.

The letter, also marked to the LNJP's medical director and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, goes on to intimate the residents' intent to protest if corrective measures are not taken at the earliest.

In addition, the residents have said that there has as of now been no clear instructions from the authorities on the future course for these doctors once their examinations are completed.

The letter said, "Such poor responsibility towards its residents does not keep up with the legacy of this esteemed institution."

Time and time again, resident doctors from various hospitals in the city and other healthcare workers at the forefront of the pandemic fight, have had to go for months without pay. Many have had to approach courts as well.