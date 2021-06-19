Doctors protest over violence against HCWs

new delhi: Several doctors on Friday held protests here as part of a nationwide stir called by the IMA against the recent incidents of violence against healthcare professionals in some parts of the country, and to demand a central law to curb such cases.



In Delhi, a group of doctors belonging to both the IMA (Indian Medical Association) and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) stood with placards outside the AIIMS main gate to raise their voice on the issue.

FAIMA founder Dr Manish Jangra told reporters that the AIIMS RDA is not part of the protest but members of IMA and FAIMA are leading the protest, and "we will be having a protest at RML Delhi too at 1 PM near the hostel".

FAIMA lodges its strong protest against the "recent incidents of violence" against doctors, he said.

The call for the nationwide protest was issued by the IMA, which on Thursday had said that around 3.5 lakh doctors of the association will participate in it.

IMA national president Dr J A Jayalal had said that besides its members, a number of organisations such as the Association of Physicians of India, the Association of Surgeons of India, the Medical Students Network and Junior Doctor Network will participate in the protest.

The IMA had said in a statement on Thursday that in Bihar and central Kerala, doctors will close their clinics in the morning to press for the demand of a central law against violence against doctors. In the evening, public interaction has been arranged to form a coordination team in each branch of IMA to stop such violence from taking place.