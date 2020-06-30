Doctors' body demands judicial probe in N-E riots

NEW DELHI: A doctors' body, Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum has now come out in support of Doctor Ehtesham Anwar, the owner of Al-Hind hospital in North East Delhi's Mustafabad area who had been named in a Delhi Police chargehseet and demanded a judicial inquiry in the riots-related cases.



The Delhi Police have said that Anwar had allegedly organised a protest at Farooqia Masjid and that participants of this protest took part in the violence on February 23.

"PMSF brought out a detailed report on the medical emergency resulting from the riots in northeast Delhi and recorded the remarkable role of Al-Hind hospital and its proprietor, Dr Anwar, in alleviating peoples' suffering." the statement said. The police allege that "false news was spread there that Muslims would not be given Indian citizenship due to NRC, and they would be sent to detention camps."

While Dr Anwar had denied making any such speech, but it remains a fact that this opinion of the Citizenship Amendment Act was shared by many more people, not just among Muslims, but also other progressive and democratic sections of the society, including leading intellectuals, members of the judiciary, retired bureaucrats, human rights activists and even organisations like the United Nations.

"Having a dissenting opinion is a right guaranteed by the Constitution of the country and can in no way be construed as a crime," read the statement.

"Apart from a violation of the democratic rights of the people, the filing of a false FIR against Dr Anwar is a frontal attack on a doctor committed to the service of the people. PMSF demands that the government should desist from hiding its failings behind a false narrative where the victims themselves are being framed as oppressors. The false case slapped against Dr M A Anwar be withdrawn forthwith and there be a free and fair investigation of all cases related to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots by a judicial commission headed by a retired judge," Dr Harajit Singh Bhatti, National President PMSF, said.