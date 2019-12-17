Doctors and citizens come together to help Jamia students

New Delhi: As scores of scared students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) leave hostel rooms, citizens from around the national Capital have come around to help those in the need for a place to stay. People on social media have started spreading messages asking those in need of a place to stay drop by.



"If anyone from Jamia needs a place to stay, my home is available. Please make yourself comfortable," said a member of a WhatsApp group, who lived at Kalkaji.

Same way, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are filled with such messages. "We want to help as much as I can. Whatever happened was grievous and we want to help," said Sahiba, a resident of CR Park.

Meanwhile, despite cold winter winds, hundreds of people collected outside JMI, protesting against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and police brutality instilled on the students the previous night. Children, students and adults, collected outside the campus and raised slogans against the authorities.

The locals and the students had also helped in smoothing the traffic situation. Protesters were asked to stand at the corners and not cross a point so that vehicles can pass-by. On the other hand, water, bananas, biscuits and juice was being distributed to protesters. Residents of the area had collectively taken the initiative to provide food to the protesters.

Alumni of Jamia Millia had also taken initiatives to provide people in need with shelter and food. Helpline numbers were also being spread on social media for scared students who needed help.

Meanwhile, doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) also came out to help the injured students.

(Image from hindustantimes.com)