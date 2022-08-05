Doctor held for trying to smuggle marijuana to Tihar Jail
new delhi: A dentist was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside the Tihar Jail in west Delhi, police said on Thursday.
Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja (marijuana) from one inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel, a senior police officer said.
Goel had brought tobacco and ganja inside the jail and was handing over it to Jha and Tihar Jail officials noticed it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.
A total of 38 gram of ganja was recovered from Goel and 44 gram from Jha. Goel works with the Tihar Jail on a contractual basis, he said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered at Hari Nagar police station and Goel has been arrested, police said.
